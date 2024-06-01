Watch Now
Community members shave their heads to raise money for cancer research

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 01, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Community members of all ages shaved their head on Saturday to show support for the children who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

The Broad Ripple Haverford Little League hosted the St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event with a goal of raising $120,000.

This was the 25th year for the annual event and the mayor’s seventh trip to the barber’s chair.

“This is a great day; this is a great league and they have been committed to raising money for cancer research,” Mayor Hogsett said. “I think it teaches valuable lessons to kids of all ages, including me, about the importance of other things in life.”

For more information on St. Baldrick’s Foundation or to donate, click here.

