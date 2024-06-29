Community Outreach event raises awareness on resources available for Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Several local organizations held a free event to raise awareness on community resources available for those on the northwest side of the city.

WRTV

Saturday’s event encouraged residents of all ages to come together for fun, activities and to learn about dozens of organizations in the area that provide resources.

The Community Outreach Day included a bounce house, snow cone machine and all sorts of family-friendly activities.

WRTV

“We see a lot of negativity in the area and we just wanted to bring the positivity back to our community,” organizer Joycelynn Marshall said.

WRTV

The event was a collaboration between several businesses and organizations in the Eagle Creek area.

A similar event for seniors is planned to take place in September, according to organizers.