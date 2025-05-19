Community rallies after tornado devastates PALS Therapeutic Farm in Bloomington

Bloomington — After an EF-2 tornado ripped through Bloomington, People and Animal Learning Services (PALS) is facing heartbreaking destruction.

The storm, which brought winds strong enough to tear through buildings and uproot trees, completely destroyed PALS’ main barn and severely damaged other structures on the property.

Despite the devastation, all of the horses survived without serious injury.

Volunteers are gathering to begin the daunting cleanup process. It’s a scene of scattered fence posts, torn roofing, splintered trees and metal siding wrapped around power lines.

“I burst into tears when we pulled up in the driveway,” one volunteer said. “It’s frightening what Mother Nature can do.”

Founded to support individuals with disabilities, veterans, and trauma survivors through equine-assisted therapy, PALS has touched thousands of lives across the Bloomington area. For many involved, the loss is deeply personal.

“We have people who have disabilities come here and get some fun out of life—not think so much about if they’re sad about something,” said one volunteer who helps train horses for PALS' therapeutic riding programs.

“Each day when I drive out here and see parts of our barn on the road, it’s a little piece of my heart,” said Christine Herring, Director.

PALS Executive Director Chris Herring emphasized the organization’s gratitude and determination to rebuild.

“We’re heartbroken over the damage to our facility, but incredibly grateful that every person and horse is safe. The outpouring of support from the community and the dedication of our staff and volunteers gives us strength and hope.”

Despite the loss, PALS says they are not going anywhere.

“We’d love to come out of this even stronger than we were, and I think we will,” said Herring.

