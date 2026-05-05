Community reacts to extended summer curfew

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council has approved a plan to tighten youth curfew hours with the goal of improving safety across the city.

Under the plan, children under 15 years of age would need to be home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Those who are 15 and 16 years of age would have a 9 p.m. curfew Sunday through Thursday and 11 pm on weekends. 17-year-olds would still follow the current state law.

The goal is to address concerns about youth safety. Grandmother Dorothy Brady is hopeful it will make a difference.

“Look at our gun rate, our killings that’s been going on just recently. Why are your kids out at that time of night? Where are these guns coming from? We gotta have the parents. I’m pleading and begging with parents … please get involved,” Brady said.

For families like hers, the earlier hours bring some reassurance, but more concerns about where they will go. She says parents need to step up and take more responsibility.

“I check their location periodically, especially after 8 p.m. I have to make sure they’re okay. I’m telling them, showing them everything that’s going on. I am an involved grandparent. I also have my children that’s involved. They know I don’t play that. You gotta know where they’re at,” said Brady.

Kareem Hines, founder of New Breed of Youth program, says the stricter curfew could mean more teens looking for something to do, especially on weekends.

“If we’re going to take something away from the kids, now what do we give them? So hopefully, there’s going to be some safe spaces that they can go to on the weekends, with activities and programs that are appealing to them, because I think there’s going to be a lot of kids now out here in these streets, possibly unsupervised, because we just opened up Pandora’s box,” Hines said.

Hines plans to increase hours and activities during the week and on weekends at The Spot on the city’s east side. He says it’s a place for young people to go and feel supported and gain valuable skills, while under adult supervision.

“When they come in, it’s not just come in and have a seat and just go and shoot a basketball. There’s a lot of different activities that can appeal to different kids who maybe don’t want to be engaged in sporting activities. They can be a part of our young entrepreneurs program. Imagine a kid creating a business plan at 11:00 at night. That can work,” Hines told News 8.

People in the community say the real impact will depend on what happens beyond enforcement. Brady hopes this could bring a bigger discussion to light about conflict resolution.

“Before you act, you have got to stop, close your eyes, say a prayer or think and make a phone call to somebody that’s going to give you positive advice before you make a bad decision,” Brady said.

The plan now heads to the mayor for his signature. It will last for 120 days.