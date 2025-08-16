Community revitalization, transforming neighborhoods one block at a time

INDIANAPOLIS — Step inside Great Day Tattoo in Irvington, and you’ll find a vibrant atmosphere that has been home to owner Dustin Leach for a few years.

“It’s my home. I love it here,” Leach said.

With a passion for art and community, Leach has committed himself to investing in Indianapolis’ east side, aiming to foster a spirit of creativity and connection.

“You come here, you talk to the clients, you just feel that energy,” he said.

Less than a year after opening Great Day Tattoo, Leach expanded his vision with the establishment of Wing and Wheel Tattoo near 10th and Jefferson, firmly keeping his roots on the east side.

“I’ve lived on the east side for the last 14 years,” said Tom Tuttle, who works at Wing and Wheel Tattoo Shop. “I myself wanted to be a part of the change and bettering the community that I lived in.”

Wing and Wheel Tattoo represents another community investment for Leach and his team, who are also deeply connected to the neighborhood.

The new shop received support from LISC Indianapolis, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in under-resourced and underserved areas.

“We have deployed more than $4.6 million to small businesses to improve the front of their façade,” said Megan Bulla from LISC Indianapolis. “This includes anything from improved lighting to signage and brickwork, anything that helps businesses feel welcoming and may reduce crime.”

LISC Indianapolis is poised to reach its 600th improved façade this year, providing up to 50% of the funding costs for these projects. The organization says grants can be anywhere from $1000 to $10,000, depending on the size of the project.

“Having small businesses relocate to communities that are sometimes underserved shows that there is great momentum happening in the city,” Bulla added.

Leach believes that small business owners, like himself, play a crucial role in shaping a positive community narrative.

“We can shift our focus to some of the positive things. You will find that there are a lot of great people here,” he said.

As Wing and Wheel Tattoo continues to flourish, Leach remains hopeful for the east side's future, championing local initiatives and encouraging new businesses to join the movement.

LISC says its deadline for the facade and property improvement program is September 1st.

For more information on LISC, click here.