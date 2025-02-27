Community town hall at New Direction Church addresses local issues

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a call to action, and many hope it will spark change.

Residents packed an east-side church Wednesday evening for a conversation with city leaders.

A night traditionally set aside for bible study, invited a different kind of praise and worship.

WRTV

"We're not real formal tonight. We want you forward. We want you to be able to hear and ask questions and get the information that you need. Amen," Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr., of New Direction Church, said.

New Direction Church opened its doors for a community town hall. Inviting all to engage in meaningful dialogues, seeking solutions for local challenges.

"We need more African American police officers in our community," said Sullivan. "We want to make sure we change the narrative. This is a place where we want people to thrive. We live, play, worship, and operate in this community. We want people to know it's a safe space, it's a supportive space, and it's a space that draws strength."

Town hall at New Direction Church addresses local issues

Strength that has Ashley Gurvitz and Sullivan shining the light on key issues in their community.

"For me, it's always the topic around public safety. If we can see that the extra factors, whether it's education, housing. We get stabilization for there, we are now creating that crime prevention piece," Gurvitz said.

The town hall was more than people sitting in the pews watching a panel. They broke out into small groups to focus on specific areas of interest. It was a one-on-one opportunity to connect with available resources.

WRTV

"To see so many young people my age, not old, but my age,” said Anastacia Kennedy with Darron's Rescue Center. "I'm so happy to be around so many beautiful people who are willing to change the light of the community."

This was the first community town hall of its kind. Sullivan and Gurvitz said the turnout highlighted a need for more events like this in the future.