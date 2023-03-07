Company's re-entry program focuses on providing hope to the far northeast side and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS — Inside of a warehouse on the far northeast side, employees at Volumod are building modular homes.

"I prayed for something like this; I never thought I will find it at 30th & Post Road," Kevin Caldwell said.

Caldwell served 32 years in the Department of Correction.

WRTVV Kevin Caldwell is a production operator at Volumod.

"I made a poor choice at a young age. I was in my mid to late 20s and I was responsible for the loss of a life," he said.

He was released 2 years ago at 56-years-old and couldn't wait to enter the workforce.

"Only to get out and encounter something that I never could have prepared for," Caldwell said.

He had a difficult time finding permanent employment.

WRTV Volumod hires out of incarceration and invests in it's re-entry program.

"Every job I went to, I always get the same thing... Sir we will love to hire you, you interviewed well, but with the felony, we just can't hire you," Caldwell said.

He says he was even let go from a job after 30 days that was aware of his felony conviction.

"I just broke down and cried. It was so bad. I was going to end my life, what am I gonna live for?" Caldwell said.

That was until he was hired at Volumod. Now, he has hope for his future.

"They've given me a chance to restore my life," Caldwell said.

WRTV Volumod's mission is to build efficient, innovative, sustainable and attainable homes that offer the prospect of home ownership to millions of working Americans.

Volumod launched in 2021 with two missions. The first: to build homes to help end the affordable housing crisis in Indiana. The second: to restore hope on the far northeast side and beyond.

Volumod employs around 100 people. 50% of the employees were incarcerated at some point in their life and are taking part in the company's re-entry program.

"We exist for the sole purpose of providing opportunities for our community, even for people such as myself that were once incarcerated," John Gammon, Director of Re-entry at Volumod said.

WRTV WRTV's Nicole Griffin interviews Volumod's Director of Re-Entry

Gammon spent 18 years behind bars and was released in 2015.

"If you don't understand my background, or understand where I come from, you ain't gonna be able to understand me at all," Gammon said. "I like the fact that I can understand a lot of things that these guys and girls go through."

Volumod's re-entry program does not just provide a job, it also includes wrap around services. For example, assistance with housing, counseling and transportation. Employees also gain skills in a variety of areas including plumbing, flooring, drywall and roofing.

"This is like part of my dream. I always wanted to work on houses," Caldwell said. "Not only has it restored my life, but I'm thinking about all the lives of these homes are going to impact, the people that will be able to afford these homes."