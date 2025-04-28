Concerned Clergy urges Governor to condemn Lt. Gov. Beckwith’s Three-Fifths Compromise claims

INDIANAPOLIS — The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis is urging Governor Mike Braun to publicly denounce remarks made by Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith regarding the Three-Fifths Compromise.

Beckwith described the 18th-century law— which counted enslaved people as three-fifths of a person for representation and taxation— as “a great move” in a video posted to social media following debates on Senate Bill 289, a bill working against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The Three-Fifths Compromise was established during the 1787 Constitutional Convention and allowed slaveholding states to gain more power in Congress based on their enslaved populations. This measure was later deemed unconstitutional by the 14th Amendment in 1868.

Beckwith argued in his video that the Compromise worked against slavery, suggesting it limited the political power of slave states.

“The Three-Fifths Compromise is not a pro-discrimination compromise...it was actually just the opposite," Beckwith stated.

The Indiana Senate just passed SB 289. During debate, the Senate Democrats compared this bill to the historic three-fifths compromise from the Constitutional Convention.



Here is my response to that argument. pic.twitter.com/koJ33e6WzA — Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (@LGMicahBeckwith) April 24, 2025

Critics, including community leaders, have pushed back against Beckwith’s claims.

"This language is not merely insensitive, it is an affront to human dignity and an echo of a racist ideology that sought to legitimize the inhuman treatment of Black people in America," they wrote.

The clergy emphasized that the Compromise was not a fair agreement but a strategic move for political control. They criticized Beckwith's comments as historically inaccurate and morally wrong, calling for him to retract his statement and apologize to the Black community.

The Concerned Clergy, along with other advocacy groups, expressed “righteous indignation” over Beckwith’s praise, stating that his comments are offensive and disrespectful to those who fought against oppression.

In their statement, the Concerned Clergy outlined several key demands for Governor Braun:

Publicly condemn Beckwith’s remarks. Demand a formal retraction and apology from Beckwith. Commit to accurate historical education and racial reconciliation in Indiana.

In closing, the clergy reminded everyone of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” They are urging state leadership to confront divisive rhetoric and take action to set the record straight.