Conference in Indianapolis preparing superintendents of the future

INDIANAPOLIS— Turnover among school administrators remains high across the country — and Indiana is no exception.

One group is working to encourage more educators of color to pursue leadership roles, including the top position in school districts.

The Administrators of Color: Preparing for the Future conference brings together educators for collaboration and professional development. The event is designed for those interested in becoming superintendents.

“This conference is designed to give professional development to individuals who are seeking to become central office or superintendents,” said Dr. Shawn Smith, superintendent of MSD Lawrence Township Schools and a member of the planning group.

Since the pandemic, superintendent turnover has stayed high. This year, Indiana has 32 first-term superintendents and 41 superintendents in new positions. The state’s attrition rate is 14.7%.

“I’m not going to be around in 10 years, and I need someone who’s going to take my place, who can lead our school corporation,” Smith said.

Workshops at the conference cover topics including student achievement, school finance, instruction and working with school boards.

Another goal is to strengthen the pipeline of educators of color. Of Indiana’s 354 public school districts, only 10 are currently led by Black superintendents.

“We want folks to know it is a possible path for them. If they have the necessary skills, if they have the necessary competency and mindsets, then they can feel prepared and equipped to even throw their hat in the ring in the first place — particularly as a woman,” said Dr. Aleesia Johnson, the superintendent of IPS. “We women don't necessarily don't always throw our hat in the ring."

The conference also emphasizes mentorship and passing along lessons to future leaders.

“It’s all about passing on your knowledge, passing on your lessons learned to be sure we’re creating the best equipped, best prepared educators in the future,” said Johnson.