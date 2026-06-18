Tornadoes, damage reported after Wednesday storms in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe storms late Wednesday and early Thursday brought tornadoes, road closures and power outages to several southern Indiana counties, including Owen, Monroe, Bartholomew and Jackson.

Owen County

Indiana State Police say a tornado was confirmed to have touched down in northern Owen County on Wednesday.

ISP reported trees and power lines were knocked down, blocking multiple county roads. Storm damage also led to a road blockage on US 231 north of Spencer, where debris made the highway impassable. Downed power lines in northern Owen County resulted in a loss of power for some Gosport residents.

Troopers responded to several homes that had sustained damage to check for injuries to residents. There were no injuries reported, according to state police.

Monroe County

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District responded as storms swept through Monroe County.

They reported I-69 northbound at the 130-mile marker, between Bloomington and Martinsville, was blocked by downed trees for at least an hour. The Indiana Department of Transportation worked to clear debris from both northbound lanes and reopen the interstate.

Jackson County

Jackson County Emergency Management shared a confirmed tornado alert from theNational Weather Service early Thursday.

The National Weather Service said that at 12:07 a.m. a confirmed tornado was located near County Road 375 W and State Road 58. The storm was about 9 miles northwest of Brownstown, or 13 miles west of Seymour, moving east at 45 mph.

Bartholomew County

The same tornado warning issued by NWS covered parts of Bartholomew County.

The radar prompted a warning for a damaging storm capable of producing dangerous flying debris, destruction of mobile homes, structural damage and tree damage.

Areas listed in the warning included Jonesville, Azalia and Waymansville, along with the stretch of I-65 between mile markers 47 and 60.