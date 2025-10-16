Conflict of interest accusations surround Hogsett administration, Indianapolis economic deals

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett is accused of mishandling conflicts of interest.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Star and Mirror Indy reported that Hogsett's former chief of staff, Thomas Cook, and former city official Scarlett Andrews were in a relationship.

The report states Andrews allegedly recommended millions in incentives for Cook's clients.

Cook resigned at the end of 2020, but still had a role in some deals made between a downtown Indy law firm and the city.

Andrews oversaw the Department of Metropolitan Development until 2023.

"In this case, you have a former top aide to the mayor who had a prohibited relationship with a subordinate who then goes on to oversee the department that's in charge of awarding those incentives," said Mirror Indy journalist Peter Blachard.

In a joint investigation, IndyStar and Mirror Indy report, Andrews oversaw at least $80 million in public incentives to projects with ties to Cook's clients, including City Market.

"We spent the past several months working on this story," said Blachard.

"We filed more than a dozen public records requests and interviewed a lot of people for the story. Some on the record and some off," said IndyStar investigative journalist Tony Cook.

"Anytime there is a conflict of interest involving city incentives and taxpayer dollars, the public has a right to know whether those incentives are being used in the public's interest," said Blachard.

Michael Paul-Hart, who sits on the Metropolitan Development Committee, says some involved in approving the deals weren't aware of a relationship.

Neither was Cook's previous employer.

In a statement sent to WRTV, Bose McKinney and Evans law firm said:

“Bose immediately terminated his employment in 2024 after learning about improper conduct while he worked at the city. When we hired him, we had no knowledge of any personal relationship he had beyond his wife.”

"The best we can do is start looking forward and having other questions to ask after learned experiences, but we're also stuck with some other projects that are now behind budget that were approved that well off could not have been approved," said Councilor Michael-Paul Hart.

"There have been a few that have been delayed, but I have no doubt that sooner or later all of the deals that have been approved will ultimately continue to help change the skyline of downtown Indianapolis," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Mayor Joe Hogsett maintains the city had no control over Cook's involvement in the deals.

"We can't tell private developers who to hire to represent their legal interests," said Mayor Hogsett.

Hogsett said the city followed checks and balances.

"It goes through a lot of different iterations. There's a legal review. There's an administrative review. There's obviously the council's review. There's maybe a Metropolitan Development Commission review. So, all of our economic development deals go through a multiplicity of different gateways before they are approved, and I think that goes a long way toward assuring the taxpaying public that their money is being well spent," said Mayor Hogsett.

"Moving forward in the future, will you look more into whether there's a personal relationship with the folks sitting across making deals from each other," asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"Yeah, I'm not going to speculate on that," said Mayor Hogsett.

Tony Cook and Peter Blanchard say it's up to city officials to find a solution.

"So, whether there needs to be more disclosure, whether the ethics laws need to be stronger, those are all, I think, ways that you could approach this issue if you're looking for a solution," said Tony Cook.

There are ethics waivers that an employee can seek for post-employment work that would allow work that could involve conflicts of interest.

The mayor said he does not recall any waivers in this case.

Mayor Hogsett also said the city has reviewed every matter Cook was involved in and did not find any wrongdoing with said deals.

This story will be updated.