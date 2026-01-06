Congressman Jim Baird recovering after car accident

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Representative Jim Baird is hospitalized after a car accident and expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from his office.

President Donald Trump told GOP House members Tuesday that both Baird and his wife were involved in the accident, which he described as "pretty bad" but said both are "going to be fine."

"Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone's prayers during this time," Baird's office said. "Congressman Baird looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of Hoosiers."

The Republican represents Indiana's 4th Congressional District in west central Indiana and was first elected in 2019.

His office emphasized that constituent services will continue during his recovery.

"The Office of Congressman Baird will continue to provide services and support for those who need it," the statement continued. "Congressman Baird and his office remain steadfast in their commitment to serving constituents and focused on advocating for Hoosiers at the highest levels of government."

No additional details about the accident were provided.