Conner Prairie to host America 250 events, including ISO’s Star Spangled Symphony

FISHERS, Ind. (WRTV) — Many places across central Indiana are hosting events to celebrate the Fourth of July and “America 250,” including at Conner Prairie.

Friday and Saturday’s Fourth of July festivities include performances from the Symphony on the Prairie and many other activities to tell the history of the United States.

Norman Burns, president and CEO of Conner Prairie, says people love to hear stories of the Founding Fathers.

“To hear stories of how they approached independence during their time, and compare that to traditions today – hopefully, they can write new stories,” he said.

Burns believes this is a special weekend – a perfect time to gather with friends, family, and loved ones.

“Enjoying the same thing that every family is doing (this weekend), just being together and having food, fellowship, talking about the things that they’re passionate about in life,” he described. “Just really celebrating the fact that we live in a free country.”

You can find a list of all of the events at Conner Prairie here.