Connersville community mourns loss of coach after deadly crash

CONNERSVILLE — A beloved Connersville coach is being remembered after he died in a two vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by Phillip Keller was struck by another driver heading in the opposite direction on County Road 550 West.

Keller was the head football coach at Connersville Middle School. The Connersville Football-Org tells WRTV Keller also coached youth and travel baseball.

"The impact that Coach Keller had not only on the program but the young lives that he touched and mentored will be felt for years and years to come," the organization wrote on Facebook. "He will be truly missed."

Connersville Football-Org/Photo Provided

A prayer vigil has been planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Grandview Elementary School, located at 2620 Iowa Avenue in Connersville.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says Bonita Plont, also of Connersville, also died in the crash.