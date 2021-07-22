Construction on new Northview Middle School in Washington Township begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction has started for a new Washington Township Schools Middle School.

The groundbreaking was held for the new Northview Middle School campus on 91st Street and College Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

It is relocating the school from its current spot at 86th Street and Westfield. School officials say it will have an eco-friendly design and will hold more than 1,000 students.

The project is part of the 2020 Washington Township School referendum, which residents voted on last year.

Construction is expected to be complete by September 2023.