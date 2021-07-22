Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Construction on new Northview Middle School in Washington Township begins

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Poster image - 2021-07-22T120857.243.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 12:19:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction has started for a new Washington Township Schools Middle School.

The groundbreaking was held for the new Northview Middle School campus on 91st Street and College Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

It is relocating the school from its current spot at 86th Street and Westfield. School officials say it will have an eco-friendly design and will hold more than 1,000 students.

The project is part of the 2020 Washington Township School referendum, which residents voted on last year.

Construction is expected to be complete by September 2023.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!