Construction set to begin at Indianapolis City Market's Whistler Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Two years after the Indianapolis City Market closed, construction activity is finally set to begin at Whistler Plaza in June as part of a major redevelopment effort aimed at transforming the site into a vibrant public gathering space.

Project leaders say the goal is to create a welcoming destination that celebrates the rich history of one of downtown Indianapolis' most significant landmarks.

“I think it's a very exciting time because it's actual visual movement on the space,” said Craig Mince, board chair of the Indianapolis City Market Corp.

Originally built in the 1800s, Indianapolis City Market served as the city's original farmers' market, providing residents with access to fresh meat and produce in the heart of the city's downtown.

One of the site's most unique historical features lies beneath the surface, the catacombs. They are rows of brick archways that once supported Tomlinson Hall, a public auditorium. Despite the name "catacombs," the structure contains no crypts or human remains.

A new outdoor space at Whistler Plaza will put those restored catacombs on display and make them a centerpiece of the redevelopment.

Mince said, "I think it's a very exciting time because it's actual visual movement in the space."

Director Megan Vukusich of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, said, "What people can expect is to see really a plaza that celebrates the history of the site.

There's a lot of historical elements associated with Whistler Plaza."

The $15 million project is already underway underground.

Above ground, construction will mean some parking spaces along Delaware and Market streets will be temporarily closed.

For some residents who've spent the last two years walking past a fenced-off area, the changes can't come soon enough. Project leaders say they understand there has been skepticism, but they want people to know progress is happening and momentum is building. Mince said, "I can assure everyone out there that there is a group of passionate people that want to see this space not only open quickly but open correctly so it can sustain itself 100 years after the fact."

Phase 1 is expected to wrap up by the end of 2027.

Phase 2 will focus on restoring the historic Market House, although discussions about that part of the project are ongoing.