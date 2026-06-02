Construction to cause lane closures on I-70 eastbound in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation announced that starting Tuesday evening, lane closures will impact I-70 eastbound in downtown Indianapolis.

INDOT contractors will close the right two lanes on I-70 eastbound between Belmont Avenue and Madison Avenue, with construction beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting through 5 a.m.

The construction will last until the end of next week, weather-permitting.

Work will resume in the same area again on or after June 8, and last for approximately the same duration, INDOT says.