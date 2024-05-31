Construction worker dies after being hit by dump truck in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A construction worker was killed at a road construction site on Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of US Highway 231 South and County Road 800 South just after 12 p.m. on reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies located a construction worker who was critically injured. The worker was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a 2005 Mack Dump Truck, driven by 39-year-old Anthony Huse, of Monticello, backed up into the worker.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the worker’s name when their family is notified.