Construction Zone looks to inspire the next generation of construction and trade workers

INDIANAPOLIS — As the construction industry deals with a shortage of workers, a central Indiana expo hopes to fill the need while also looking to inspire the next generation.

“Starting them young allows them the flexibility to move through their career at any capacity they want to,” Lynn Busby, Director of Community Outreach at Indiana Careers in Construction Association, told WRTV.

WRTV

More than 500 high school students from around central Indiana packed the Agriculture and Horticulture Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to learn and get hands-on experience from construction and trade organizations.

“Investing in future workforce development programs like the Construction Zone provides students with more than an introduction to the construction trades,” Jon Hooker, President of the Central Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, said.

WRTV

The Construction Zone is set to provide a venue where students interested in the industry can make connections with future employers; and where employers can recruit from a pool of individuals that are already interested in the construction field.

“They said you can learn valuable lessons, set yourself up for life, and meet new people,” High school junior Jacob Shearer told WRTV.

According to a press release from the Indiana Careers in Construction Association, the North America’s Building Trades Unions shows a record number of new apprentices entering the building trades across the nation, finding talent continues to challenge Indiana’s construction industry.

“I would like to do some carpentry, build some houses or some big factories or something like that,” High school Junior Kasen Jarnecke said.

WRTV

According to a press release, the Central Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council represents 14 union building trade organizations, 21 local unions and 32,000 trade professionals in eight counties in central Indiana.

