Consumer Alert: Scammers target popular Labubu toy craze

Parents and toy collectors hoping to get their hands on the trending Labubu plushies should be on high alert, according to the Better Business Bureau. The viral toy has caught the attention of scammers creating fake websites and selling counterfeit products.

The BBB reports scammers are making fraudulent websites claiming to have the popular toy in stock. So far, there have been at least 71 reports to the BBB Scam Tracker from people who thought they were buying authentic Labubus but received fake products or nothing at all.

"If you're going to make a purchase, use your credit card," advises Jennifer Adamany from the BBB, noting that credit cards offer better protection against fraud than other payment methods.

How to Protect Yourself

Consumer protection experts recommend several strategies to avoid falling victim to Labubu scams:

Shop from reputable retailers that you know and trust. Stick to familiar stores and official Pop Mart retailers.

Use caution with sponsored ads. Scammers frequently promote their fake products through social media ads on TikTok and Instagram with too-good-to-be-true deals.

Research pricing. Do your homework on how much Labubu toys normally cost and cross-compare prices. Steep discounts are often red flags - authentic Labubus rarely sell for significantly below retail price.

Verify the website. Before purchasing, research the business by visiting BBB.org where you can find customer reviews and complaints about specific retailers.

Look for authentication features. Authentic Labubu toys have specific markers including a holographic Pop Mart sticker, QR codes that link to official verification pages, and exactly nine pointed teeth with pale peach-colored faces.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has also issued warnings about counterfeit Labubus, sometimes called "Lafufus," which can pose choking hazards to young children.

If you've been scammed while trying to purchase Labubu toys, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker to warn other consumers.