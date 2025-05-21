Continuing the legacy of military distinction

INDIANAPOLIS — Keagan Williams is at the doorstep of the rest of his life.

He’s graduating from Shortridge High School this week. Although his high school days are coming to an end, he has his eyes set on what's next.

Williams accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“I knew I belonged there the moment I stepped on campus. I saw myself in the cadets there. I saw myself in New York. I saw myself in the army," Williams said.

Keagan is the second Williams brother from the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) district to attend a prestigious U.S. service academy.

His older brother was Shortridge’s student body president and enrolled at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2022.

A path they carved on their own.

“Growing up, I never really cared about going and throwing myself at something," Williams said.

West Point has demanding academic, physical and ethical standards. Williams says he’s up for the challenge.

“I know I’m going to be pushed, but that’s what I wanted. Also leadership roles, whether it’s in the military or in civic life, it’s preparing me to be a leader out in the world," he said.

During his time at Shortridge, Williams became an International Baccalaureate scholar, student-athlete and emerging leader.

“He had the courage to try something new, ask for the help he needed, and then he was tenacious in making sure he followed that. Not only did he ask for advice, he took the advice," College Specialist Lori Armstrong said.

Shortridge has a long history of alumni who’ve served our country.

The high school is home to heroes like Admiral Raymond Spruance and D-Day veteran Carver McGriff.

Williams wants to follow in their footsteps.

“I’m just reminded a lot of how I could be like that one day," he said.

Williams’ commencement ceremony is this Thursday.

He’ll report for basic cadet training on June 30.