Controlled Fury: Camp Atterbury to host training Thursday, wants neighbors to be aware

Camp Atterbury
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 10:55:02-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Later this week, neighbors of Camp Atterbury should be aware of the "controlled fury" that will take place at the post.

On Thursday, the post will host an AC-130J Ghostrider for aerial gunnery training.

According to a release, the training will take place from noon - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Training will focus on the 105mm howitzer and the 30mm minigun. The large plane, seen at the top of this article will be making laps around the property to allow service members to hone their skills.

