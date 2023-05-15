Cook Medical to layoff 4% of workforce, including 123 Indiana residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Cook Medical will lay off four percent of their workforce, including 123 Indiana Residents.

An announcement was made to all Cook Medical employees in an email on Monday.

"The last several years have brought significant change to our customers, our supply chain, and the way we work," Cook Medical said.

The company says they have implemented a new five-year plan informed by extensive feedback from customers, employees and leadership teams to "ensure that [they] are positioned to be successful in this new world."

The company will reduce their workforce by approximately 500 people.

This is a very hard choice, and not one that we have made without significant thought. Steps like this are especially difficult because they impact the lives of people we have come to respect as colleagues and friends. But it is a decision that we are convinced is critical to achieving our long-term success and our vision for who we want to be as an organization.

Cook Medical

The company notes that no hourly manufacturing employees or hourly employees in distribution centers will be impacted.

"Please know that we put thoughtful consideration into every step of the process, keeping the needs of impacted employees at the center of our efforts," Cook medical said.

As far as next steps, the company said they will provide transition services, severance and support for people impacted.

Impacted employees will receive an email between 8:00 am and 9:00 am on Tuesday morning to let them know if they have been impacted and outlining next steps, the company said.

They said they will also send out country-specific information. as "the process for sharing will take into account local laws and regulations."

