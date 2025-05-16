Cop on a Rooftop raises over $24,000 for Special Olympics Indiana

INDIANA — The 11th annual Cop on a Rooftop took place at 31 Dunkin's locations across the Hoosier state on Friday.

According to a news release, representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana collected money that directly supports programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

In just seven hours, the fundraiser collected over $24,000 in donations.

With today's total, representatives from Cop on a Rooftop say the event has raised nearly $200,000 for Special Olympics Indiana programming since it started.