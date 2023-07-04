Cops Cycling for Survivors pays tribute to fallen officers, 2023 route announced

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting July 10, Cops Cycling for Survivors will bicycle around Indiana to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers.

The motto for Cops Cycling for Survivors is "Riding to Remember." Each year, the group honors officers killed in the line of duty throughout Indiana's history.

Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all officers in Indiana that died in the line of duty, however the group says this year's ride will pay special tribute to four officers who died in 2022, including:

Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch January 29, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2022

Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, End of Watch July 31, 2022

Police Officer Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department, End of Watch September 18, 2022.

Additionally, they will honor Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch April 25, 2020, who was recognized by officials as a line of duty death in 2022.

The group says that officers who died in the line of duty in 2023 will be honored in 2024.

The general route of the ride is as follows:

July 10, Indianapolis – Richmond

July 11, Richmond – Madison

July 12, Madison - Jeffersonville

July 13, Jeffersonville – Jasper

July 14, Jasper - Princeton

July 15, Princeton - Terre Haute

July 16, Terre Haute – Delphi

July 17, Delphi - Merrillville

July 18, Merrillville - South Bend

July 19 South Bend - Angola

July 20, Angola - Bluffton

July 21, Bluffton - Elwood

July 22, Elwood - Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis

Active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement participate in Cops Cycling for Survivors each year to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement.

Funds raised from this event are used to perpetuate the memories of officers killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed in the line-of-duty, the group says.

Previously raised funds have been donated to foundations, scholarships and camps that have been started in memory of fallen officers or by Indiana survivors in honor of

fallen officers.

Additional information on specific locations of meals and overnights can be found by clicking on the Calendar tab of the website. Click view calendar and the month of July at http://www.copscycling4survivors.org/events.php.

To track the ride’s progress, stops, and activities, like and follow them on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page (Cops Cycling for Survivors). For more information about the organization, donations made, or this year’s ride, visit the website: http://www.copscycling4survivors.org/ .