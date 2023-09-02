Corn Maze Beer Fest returns to Columbus this fall

COLUMBUS — The Corn Maze Beer Fest will return to Columbus, Indiana for its sixth year this fall.
On October 7th, 80+ vendors from breweries across the country will be scattered inside an 11-acre corn maze.
Outside of the maze, there will be food trucks from over a dozen vendors, including:
- House of Brisket
- Celtic Pretzel
- Scott Diggity Dogs
- Mobowl
- Ramiro’s Cantina
- Pakalana’s Poke Wagon
- Big Shigg’s Burgers
- SEB Street Snacks
- Hope Volunteer Fire Department
- Sallie’s Small Batch Ice Cream
- DonutNV
You must be 21 or over to attend the festival. No coolers, backpacks, pets, or outside beverages will be permitted.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Corn Maze Beer Fest website.