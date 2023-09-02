Corn Maze Beer Fest returns to Columbus this fall

COLUMBUS — The Corn Maze Beer Fest will return to Columbus, Indiana for its sixth year this fall.

On October 7th, 80+ vendors from breweries across the country will be scattered inside an 11-acre corn maze.

Outside of the maze, there will be food trucks from over a dozen vendors, including:

House of Brisket

Celtic Pretzel

Scott Diggity Dogs

Mobowl

Ramiro’s Cantina

Pakalana’s Poke Wagon

Big Shigg’s Burgers

SEB Street Snacks

Hope Volunteer Fire Department

Sallie’s Small Batch Ice Cream

DonutNV

You must be 21 or over to attend the festival. No coolers, backpacks, pets, or outside beverages will be permitted.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Corn Maze Beer Fest website.