Corteva Agrisciences to split headquarters between Indianapolis and Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Corteva Agrisciences has selected Indianapolis as the global headquarters for New Corteva, its market-leading crop protection and nature-inspired technologies business, and Johnston, Iowa, for the HQ for Vylor, its seed and genetics company.

The previously announced split from one company into two was expected to be completed sometime between September and January. The goal was to maximize shareholder value and focus on specific growth strategies.

“The decision underscores both companies’ commitment to their employees, deep community roots and legacy of agricultural innovation in both Iowa and Indiana,” said a Corteva Agrisciences news release issued Tuesday.

Vylor will have a global corporate business center in southeast Pennsylvania. Johnston will remain as the home of the flagship brand Pioneer, which makes and sells seed for hybrid corn, soybeans, sorghum, canola, sunflowers, and wheat.

New Corteva will maintain a global corporate business center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun hailed the Indianapolis decision, which includes research and development, as a significant economic development achievement for the state. The company chose Indiana over multiple competing states, said a Tuesday news release from the Republican governor’s office. Corteva’s presence in Indiana dates back to 1989, the governor’s release said.

Corteva Agrisciences, since 2022, has been based on the northwest side of Indianapolis off West 96th Street and Zionsville Road, where its agricultural chemical facility is located, its website says. Chair Greg Page, who will also chair New Corteva after its separation, issued a statement in the governor’s release.

“Corteva has long, proud roots in the state of Indiana and the employees and management team are pleased to continue to be able to call Indiana home for their groundbreaking innovation. The Hoosier state is an established leader in global biosciences innovation and the Corteva headquarters will serve as the company’s core research and development hub, driving its impressive pipeline of synthetic, biological and natural product innovation, while also anchoring Corteva Catalyst, its investment and collaboration platform.”

Numerous local and state leaders lauded the Indianapolis decision in their own statements included in the governor’s news release.