Could access to psilocybin as a treatment for PTSD help veterans? Some veterans, organizations say yes

INDIANAPOLIS — Alternative forms of mental health therapies, like Psilocybin and Cannabis, have been topics of conversation at the Indiana Statehouse.

Some veteran organizations say those therapies could benefit service members.

"We want our doctors to have every tool in their toolbox to be able to help veterans get back to a better quality of life,” Lisa Wilken, a U.S. Air Force veteran and advocate, said.

Wilken has been advocating for veterans since 2009. She says many veterans are looking for alternative mental health therapies.

"This is recommended to them by their physicians,” Wilken said. “They tell them you would be better off possibly trying this rather than the three or four medications that they are on from the Department of Veteran Affairs."

Last legislative session, Indiana lawmakers passed a bill that created a research fund to study the use of psilocybin to treat mental health and other medical conditions. What will be done with that research has yet to be seen.

In states like Colorado and Oregon, psilocybin, often referred to as magic mushrooms, is decriminalized and the use of it for therapeutic purposes is regulated.

However, it remains federally illegal, and the FDA rejected an attempt to use psychedelic drugs to treat PTSD. Wilken says she is glad Indiana is at least talking about the topic.

"I didn't think we would have a study on Psilocybin before we had a study for medical cannabis for veterans,” Wilken said.

According to the organization Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America,65% of their members said they would like to see expanded access to psychedelic treatments. Wilken is hopeful about the treatment’s future in Indiana.

"Maybe they might look to do something to move the ball forward a little bit in this budget session,” Wilken said.

