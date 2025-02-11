Countdown to Race Day: Illenium and Friends to Rock the Indy 500 Snake Pit

INDIANAPOLIS — The anticipation for the 109th Indianapolis 500 is ramping up with the announcement of an exciting lineup for the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit concert. Dance music sensation Illenium will headline the event, bringing his energetic performance to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

Joining Illenium will be a diverse array of electronic music artists, including Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo, and Oliver Heldens. The performances will kick off early in the morning at the infield stage near Turn 3 of the IMS oval, with specific set times to be announced closer to the event.

“The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit continues to attract some of the world’s top talent in dance music, and it is one of the best events of the year for fans who attend,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “More than 20,000 people find their Indianapolis 500 Race Day experience in the infield where the sound of the 33 racing INDYCAR SERIES cars provide the backdrop for friends, music and dancing from an unforgettable location – the Snake Pit.”

How to get tickets

General admission and VIP wristbands for the Snake Pit are now available for $55 and $160, respectively, at www.ims.com. VIP wristbands offer exclusive amenities, including access to a raised viewing platform next to the stage, a private cash bar, and air-conditioned restrooms.

All concert attendees must be at least 18 years old and must have a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification for entry into the concert.

Packages combining Race Day general admission tickets with Snake Pit wristbands are also available. A general admission and Snake Pit package costs $105, while a Race Day general admission and VIP package is priced at $210.

With limited quantities of admission wristbands available and prices set to increase as May approaches, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early.