Countdown to the Track: 109th Indy 500 Tickets Roll Out

INDIANAPOLIS — The tickets for the 109th Indianapolis 500, the greatest spectacle in racing, have officially been unveiled.

The design honors the legacy of back-to-back winners, prominently featuring Josef Newgarden, winner of the 2023 and 2024 races.

Drumroll, please! 🥁



Here it is! YOUR ticket to the 109th Running of the #Indy500 presented by @GainbridgeSport, which honors the history of back-to-back winners of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."#IsItMayYet? | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/r5wnPPKN2o — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 6, 2025

The unveiling took place at the Indianapolis International Airport, where Newgarden and INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles introduced the ticket. Following the reveal, Boles and Newgarden boarded Southwest Airlines' inaugural nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Nashville.

Upon their arrival in Nashville, they will meet with Indianapolis 500 ticketholders and media before concluding the day at a Fan Event at Big Machine Distillery and Tavern. Here, guests will have the opportunity to view the 2025 Indianapolis 500 ticket alongside the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy.

This unveiling not only celebrates Newgarden's remarkable achievements but also kicks off the countdown to another thrilling Indianapolis 500.

You can purchase you ticket, here.