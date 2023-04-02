Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Couple found dead at Owen County campground after severe storms

Geyser Soft Polaroid Modern Aesthetic Photo Collage (1).png
courtesy Owen County Fire Territory
Geyser Soft Polaroid Modern Aesthetic Photo Collage (1).png
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 12:03:18-04

OWEN COUNTY — Conservation officers found the bodies of a couple that was camping in an Owen County park after severe storms swept through the area Friday night.

Brett Kindcaid, 53, and Wendy Kencaid, 47, were found at McCormick's Creek State Park after responders searched the area.

Indiana DNR said the campground was severely damaged by storms.

According to the Owen County EMA, campers were completely flipped over on the grounds prompting search and rescue efforts throughout Saturday.

Geyser Soft Polaroid Modern Aesthetic Photo Collage.png

After learning two campers were unaccounted for, DNR launched an additional search and the couple's bodies were found.

DNR said an investigation is ongoing.

McCormick's Creek State Park will remained closed Sunday, April 2.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HELP INDY