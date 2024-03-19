Couple stranded with flat tire on I-65 get help from Colts QB Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS — A local couple says Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson came to the rescue when they got a flat tire on I-65.

Parker Suddeth tells WRTV, he and his girlfriend Zoe were going to DoorDash, something they often do to make money while hanging out, when a screw punctured one of their tires.

Five minutes later, he said the tire was completely blown out.

Parker and his girlfriend were now on the side of the road and trying to get the tire off the car but it wasn't working.

"I tried to flag people down for like twenty minutes, no one wanted to pull over and help," Parker said.

That's when AR came to the rescue.

"And this big Ramp Terrior X pulls up, it's black and then Anthony steps out."

Parker said he drove him to an auto parts store and then gave him $200. At no point did Richardson mention that he was the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, Parker said.

"I asked him what he did for a living and he said 'football' and I asked him who he played for and he said 'the Colts' and I was just like 'Oh wow'," Parker said.

Parker said he looked him up and saw the kind man that helped him in a hard time.

"Me and my girlfriend were just very emotional that he stopped and helped us. We went out and got a bite to eat with the money he gave us and got new tires for our car. It's just really nice that someone with even that much fame stopped and helped us."

Parker said he and his girlfriend could hang out that night with out doordashing, which he says is pretty much all they do. He said that instead they were able to just enjoy each others company.

Parker posted his story on Instagram and a photo of him and Richardson with caption, "I guess I'm a Colts fan now."

"My guy! Weird way to make a new friend, rooting for ya my dude!" Anthony commented.

Parker also thanked Carl from INDOT emergency transportation department for helping out when he saw them pulled to the side of the road.