COVID-19 testing for travelers at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, fans and visitors flying into central Indiana for March Madness — or for any other reason — can get tested for COVID-19 right at the Indianapolis International Airport.

It's an option exclusively for passengers going through the airport and airport employees.

Two options will be available: A PCR test that costs $135 with results provided within 24 hours. And the second option is a rapid antigen test for $95 with results within one hour.

If you have health insurance, you should check with your provider to see if those costs are covered. Airport officials say the process is simple and convenient.

The testing site is located in the baggage claim area and will be available on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. You must pre-register.