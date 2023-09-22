INDIANAPOLIS — COVID cases are on the rise as we head into fall. Doctors broke down what’s in the air to WRTV.

"We're starting to have a lot more of those sick visits coming in — fevers, colds, runny nose, congestion, you name it, we're starting to see it," said Dr. Rachel Fundenberger.

Dr. Fundenberger works with Ascension St. Vincent. She said her Westfield clinic is seeing more children testing positive for strep throat, COVID and the flu.

"Luckily, we're not seeing our kids get too terribly sick from COVID. We're seeing your common viruses. Lots of sick visits have started happening since our kids have gone back to school," she said.

More adults are also testing positive for COVID, according to Dr. Amy Beth Kressel with Eskenazi Health.

“They are ticking up just a bit, so people are getting COVID,” said Dr. Kressel.

She says hospitals are not seeing a lot of hospitalization due to COVID though.

“Very, very few are being hospitalized at this point so it’s very, very different than where we were three years ago. But COVID is still around, and we are seeing common cold viruses, the rhino viruses. We’re not really seeing influenza yet,” said Dr. Kressel.

Dr. Kressel said new variants have shifted how COVID impacts patients. She said people aren't losing their sense of taste and smell as much.

"The COVID symptoms have shifted a bit probably because most people have some degree of immunity. So, it's probably not possible to really tell the difference between the flu, a cold and COVID," said Dr. Kressel. "You could certainly have fevers and sore throats, but more probably typical of COVID are runny nose, cough, body aches."

The main thing doctors stress is to take action if you or your child is feeling sick and practice good hygiene skills.

“Good hand hygiene is going to be the biggest thing for keeping yourself and your family healthy,” said Dr. Fundenberger. “Kids are back in school. They spread germs so easily, so carry hand sanitizer with you, wash your hands really well with hot, soapy water, sneeze into your arm.”

Dr Fundenberger says to stay home from school or work if you are experiencing symptoms of an illness.

The doctors both recommend the COVID, flu and RSV vaccines.

Dr. Kressel said the new vaccines have protection against updated strains of the viruses.

"Sarting September 25, people can again order free COVID tests. The government reopened its program to allow people to order by mail," said Dr. Kressel.

Kroger stores are now offering updated COVID, flu and RSV vaccines.

Customers can walk-in to receive their vaccines, but you can also make an appointment. The vaccines are available at no charge for most patients with insurance.

You can get an updated COVID vaccine at a number of drug stores and health clinics. Click here for more information.