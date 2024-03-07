Covid, influenza and strep remain top three illnesses impacting central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent cares, hospitals and clinics continue to see patients suffering from respiratory illnesses.

"While we are finally starting to see a bit of ease as we are getting warmer weather, there is still certainly plenty of it happening. I just looked at the dashboard and we've seen unfortunately, six deaths from the flu just this week across the state," Ethan Blocher-Smith, IU physician, said.

He said the peak of COVID-19 cases occurred in late December.

"Whenever we have colder weather, moist conditions and suppressed immune systems are odds for repository viruses of all colors," Dr. Blocher-Smith said.

As spring break approaches, Dr. Blocher-Smith warned about what's floating around the community. He urges people to frequently wash their hands and stay home if you're sick.

"As we go out and enjoy time with fun activities and friends, we know that if people are sick and we have that exposure, you are still going to have that increased risk of getting ill yourself," Dr. Blocher-Smith said. "Along with that, if you need help from us in the medical profession, we are more than happy to see you and take care of you."

