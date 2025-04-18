Crafting Hope: 'Deeply Ingrained' Program inspires youth through woodworking and life skills

Five years ago, an idea sparked by the pandemic ignited a transformative movement in the Indianapolis community.

What started as a simple project for a father and his children has blossomed into "Deeply Ingrained," a program offering valuable woodworking skills and life lessons to hundreds of children.

David Haughs, the Founding Executive Director of Deeply Ingrained, was motivated during the pandemic to create woodworking projects for his kids.

As word spread, interest surged, leading him to establish a mobile workshop, the Woodshop on Wheels.

"Meeting a lot of new people and hearing a lot of new stories... I started to identify the gaps in society and in our community between what some kids have access to and what other kids don't," Haughs said.

Now, he partners with summer camps, inner-city community centers, and low-income schools.

In Perry Township, he works with kids in the alternative school program at James Whitcomb Riley Success Academy.

"Really taking the time to build relationships with these kids helps us understand their struggles and what we can do to help them move forward," Haughs said. "It's a life mentorship program, really more than anything else."

“The thing I love the most is the teachers… they're really kind,” student Jeremiah said. "Different people have different situations and in different situations, you got to talk to certain people that you trust about your situation."

The Woodshop on Wheels engages up to 1,500 individuals a year, bringing woodworking and mentoring into the lives of those who might otherwise lack such opportunities.

Haughs expressed how humbling this journey has been, noting, "Donors are finding us," a testament to the program's growing reputation and impact.

In 2024, Deeply Ingrained took a monumental step forward with the launch of its workforce development program, specifically designed for high school students.

Students engage in paid internships supported by the City of Indianapolis's Elevation Grants, aiming to reduce crime.

"Our ultimate goal is to get kids graduated from high school and on the path to a successful career, whether that’s going to college, entering trades, or joining an apprentice program," Haughs said.