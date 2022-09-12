Craig Ferguson is at home at the Egyptian Room

INDIANAPOLIS — He has played the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre before. Craig Ferguson likes it so much, he's not only coming back, he also has hieroglyphic tendencies at home. "I now have an Egyptian Room in my house. Not contemporary Egyptian... ancient Egyptian. I go in there, and I wear eye makeup and I walk in a certain fashion."

Ferguson has left Scotland to tour his adopted U.S. for the first time since the pandemic. The 2019 tour was documented in the Amazon Prime series "Hobo Fabulous", and at the end Ferguson stated that he didn't know if he would ever tour again. Then, the events of 2020 happened, and everything changed. "The world went into some weird.... well, I don't want to get into all that. I was at home for a long time, and I missed it. I missed doing the live shows, I missed the travel and I missed the vibe of all it."

Craig Ferguson's "Fancy Rascal Tour" will be at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Saturday, September 17. Click here to get tickets, and watch our entire conversation in the link above.