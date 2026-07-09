Crash at West 16th and Dr. MLK Jr. streets leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police say a man died early Thursday morning in a crash on Indy’s near west side.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of West 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 4:15 a.m. to investigate an accident.

There, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, a man, was rushed to a hospital, but died soon after from his injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.