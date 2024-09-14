Crash closes all southbound lanes of I-65 near Whitestown

BOONE COUNTY — A crash has closed all lanes of I-65 southbound near Whitestown on Saturday evening.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of Interstate 65 southbound between County Road 650 South and Interstate 865 have been shut down due to a crash.

There is no indication when the lanes may reopen. The events leading up to the crash, as well as injuries, are not yet known.

This is a developing story.

