Crash following Avon police chase leaves 1 dead

PLAINFIELD — A crash in Plainfield following an Avon police chase left one person dead on Wednesday.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, which is handling the investigation, Avon Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of US 40 and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Police said the driver failed to stop, leading to a police chase that ended with the suspect vehicle colliding with another motorist. Upon impact, the struck vehicle caught fire.

As a result of the crash, police said one person died and two occupants of the struck vehicle were injured. Police did not confirm what vehicle the deceased individual was in.

The involved Avon officers also received injuries, they said.

At this time, police have a suspect in custody.

Due to the crash occurring in Plainfield, the police department will be investigating with assistance from the Brownsburg Police Department and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.