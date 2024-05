SPEEDWAY — One person is dead following a crash in Speedway on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Speedway Police Department responded to North High School Road and Embassy Row, near Crawfordsville Road, on reports of a crash at 1 p.m.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash. The events leading up to the incident are still being determined.

High School Road between 25th and 30th Streets will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate.