Crash involving dump truck, pickup truck kills 1 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — A woman from Thorntown died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Thursday afternoon.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck near the intersection of County Road 500 South and State Road 39 at 2:21 p.m.

According to BCSO, the pickup truck was traveling north on State Road 39 entering Boone County from the Hendricks County line before the crash.

Boone County dispatch received a call about the pickup truck driving recklessly before leaving their lane and hitting a dump truck head-on, BCSO says.

Upon arrival, first responders located a silver and red 1994 GMC 1500, occupied by Nicole Spann, 43, of Thorntown, Indiana, and a red and white dump truck occupied by Brandon Buchanan, 36, of Gosport, Indiana.

There was also “significant damage” reported in the roadway at the scene of the crash.

Spann was pronounced dead at the scene. Buchanan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was requested to investigate.

The cause of Spann’s vehicle leaving her lane is unknown at this time.

