Crash involving two vehicles claims life of motorcyclist on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on the south side of Indianapolis claimed the life of a motorcyclist Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to E. Thompson Road and Camden Street on a report of an accident just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and two vehicles involved in a crash. Medics arrived and pronounced the motocyclist deceased at the scene.

The other two drivers stayed on the scene and are cooperating with police.

