Creatives, policy makers collaborate to curate a more creative economy

INDIANAPOLIS — From traditional art to fashion and music, it all contributes to Indiana’s economy more than you may think.

“As I like to say, creativity is a big business,” Polina Osherov, Executive Director of Pattern, said.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2021 the creative economy contributed $8.6 billion to the state's economy, which equals out to over 2% of the gross state product. A number that creatives, like those with Pattern who focus on growing the creative economy, say could increase if more focus was put on the industry.

"What we see as sort of an indicator on how successful and robust a creative economy is in a particular state is the presence of a state level agency that specifically deals with the creative economy," Osherov said.

Those contributing to this part of the economy say collaboration is key, especially for social media businesses like Good Shirts which is based here in Indianapolis. They have over a million followers across all their social media platforms.

"We are always looking to work with other content creators or brands,” Alec Stewart, with Good Shirts, said. “I think just knowing about them is the most important part.”

Round Table Recording Company is another artistically focused company. The Broad Ripple based company focuses on music podcasting and music licensing. They say more education around the creative economy would also help promote its growth.

"We could help with scholarships, grants and helping young kids find direction in a less traditional form of education, " Hunter Lambert, with Round Table Recording Company, said.

As for the future, those promoting this sector of the economy hope policy makers will help cultivate an environment that will grow this popular and profitable industry.

"We don't have to create more creatives or add more creativity to Indiana,” Osherov said. “We simply need get better at telling its story but also creating something that's more strategic so that these people can be represented, and their voices can be heard collectively."

This is the first year Indiana has held a creative economy summit. Creatives hope to hold it again next year and make progress with lawmakers.