Crews battle fire at historic building in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in downtown Indianapolis.

Several streets surrounding Pennsylvania and Walnut Streets are closed as crews battle this blaze.

WRTV cameras show the flames of the fire engulfing the Sanctuary at Penn, a historic church that is now a wedding venue.

IFD said the structure was unoccupied and there were no injuries. The department said getting water pressure into the building is their biggest issue.

The building was built in 1975.

