Crews battle Sunday morning fire at Browsburg elementary school, baby chicks saved

BROWNSBURG — On Sunday morning, Brownburg Fire Territory crews responded to a fire at Cardinal Elementary School in Brownsburg.

The fire department said they were called to the school around 7 am for reports of smoke coming from the roof.

Crews were able to distinguish the fire and minimize damage quickly, they said.

According to the fire department the roof was the only damaged part of the building and 8 classrooms were exposed to water damage. The fire did not penetrate the building, they said.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. The building was empty except for baby chicks that had recently hatched in a first grade classroom.

"We are happy to say the chicks were relocated to an unaffected part of the building and are doing just fine," the fire department posted on Facebook.

A teacher that went to check on the baby chicks noticed the smoke and called 911, the department said.

In a statement to students and staff, Cardinal Elementary school said that the fire is believed to be caused by a lightening strike.