Crews respond to 3 structure fire on east side that left man displaced

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews battled a three structure fire on Indy's east side that left a man displaced Saturday night.

Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue aound 7 p.m. The are is near Michigan and New York streets and east of Rural Street.

WRTV

AN IFD chief says the house in the middle caught fire and then spread to the house to the north and the one to the south.

The house in the middle sustained the worst damage. Investigators believe that house and the one to the south were vacant.

A man living in the house to the north was able to get out. No one was injured however the man was displaced.