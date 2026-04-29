Crews work to clear downed trees in Mooresville after overnight storms

MOORESVILLE — Overnight storms swept through Morgan County Monday night leaving behind a path of damage on multiple streets.

In Mooresville, crews are coming together to help their neighbors where large trees came crashing down, landing directly on homes. Lacey Knowles, owner of Mayo and Sons Tree Service, first got the call about a tree on a home around 1:30 a.m.

“Our guys step back and they take about 15 to 30 minutes to observe and see what the safest way to get it off the house, and then they going in and get it off. Then we’re going to end up tarping it and we’ll go ahead and get the rest of the tree off so they don’t have to see it,” Knowles said.

Knowles say these aren’t isolated incidents as she’s responded to several homes dealing with similar damage across the area.

She says it’s a tight-knit community and is thankful there are no reported injuries.

“Seeing trees on cars, trees just falling over, thank goodness only in the yards and stuff. People like him today, I really feel for him because he’s already got a lot of going on in his live and we’re just here to help him get through it,” Knowles said.

There were several trees blocking roads early in the morning, but crews have made good progress throughout the day.There are still many homes with downed trees in the yard.

A few minutes away on Neitzel Road, another home with several snapped trees and a large one on top of the roof.

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“We went in the home, and there’s four holes in the roof. Two of them have limbs sticking through. Water leakage, a window is cracked and shattered. On the outside, the gutters and the roofing is damaged as well,” Brooklynn Zeller, owner of Indiana Land Management said.

Zeller says the damage is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, but that homeowners’ insurance should be able to cover the damage.

“It just depends on the wind damage, but this is pretty clustered and a pretty dense tree, so it’s quite substantial,” Zeller said.

