Crews working to restore power in Indianapolis neighborhoods after Hurricane Helene damage

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana crews are working around the clock to get the power back on for those still in the dark after remnants of Hurricane Helene blew through the state over the weekend.

Nearly 100,000 were left without power on Friday night; that number sits at 2,600 without power as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Keyiera Douglas, who lives on the northwest side of Indianapolis, says she has not had power since Friday night at 6 p.m. The power outages have cost her at least $200 in groceries.

“I had just went to the grocery store that Wednesday before the storm. We were expecting the storm, but I wasn’t expecting my power to be out,” Douglas said.

Douglas says she has contacted both AES and her renter’s insurance agency but will not be compensated for her groceries.

“I had to throw away all my refrigerator and freezer stuff, and get out a generator,” Reggie Goodlett said. “I hope they get my power back on soon. I hate not having it.”

Cole Lyles is a contracted lineman.

“We’ve got some wire down in the backyard,” he said.

His team is working to restore power in Douglas and Goodlett’s neighborhood.

“We’re chipping away at it and the sooner, the better, I know that. But we’re out here working diligently and doing the best we can on our part,” Lyles said.

Crews like Lyles' have been working to help the nearly 100,000 AES customers who lost power from Hurricane Helene.

“We work 16-hour days, take eight [hours] off, then come back,” he said. “We are important to the community when there’s a lot of damage and big storms roll through. We’re able to get out here and get the job done, restore everybody’s power.”

AES says more help is on the way from Massachusetts.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said it wrapped up its power restoration efforts over the weekend. Now, it is looking to help others.

"We now are assisting, for instance, Ohio, Kentucky. We're helping them complete their power restoration. We also have crews and damage assessors helping out in Florida, and they'll be moving on to the Carolinas," Angeline Protogere said.

AES says customers should have power back by Tuesday. Meanwhile, if you see a downed power line contact your local utility company.