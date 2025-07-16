Crews repair water main break on Indy's southeast side, causing traffic delays

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group crews are actively responding to a water main break on Indy's southeast side on Wednesday.

The break is located along E Thompson Road, just east of its intersection with Emerson Avenue.

Citizens said they isolated the break and are currently making repairs to the water main.

While crews work on the repairs, construction is expected to continue through the evening rush hour, leading to traffic disruptions in the area.

Restrictions are in place for several lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions on E Thompson Road. However, there is no complete road closure, and access to all adjacent businesses has been maintained.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes to avoid delays and ensure a smoother travel experience.